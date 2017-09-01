2 Millstadt men take special vehicle to help Houston flood victims

Many people from across the country are doing whatever they can to help the flood victims in Texas and Louisiana.

A video on Facebook features men from Illinois who have turned their hobby into a live saving mission.

Scott Green and two friends took their swamp buggy, or mud truck, to Port Arthur, Texas.

Since Wednesday, they have been running their specially built vehicle through the flood water delivering supplies to those trapped and rescuing others.

Green said he and his friends will stay in Texas all weekend and plan on coming home on Monday.

