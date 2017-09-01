Humane Society of Missouri rescues 51 cats from Houston

Members of the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force will be returning to St. Louis from Houston with 51 rescued cats following Hurricane Harvey.

The Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals needed additional space for animals still in need of emergency shelter and care, so the team from Missouri is helping them free up space by transporting 51 adoptable cats from the Houston shelter to Missouri this weekend.

Those cats are in addition to 43 dogs and puppies transported to the Humane Society of Missouri from areas affected by Harvey.

The Humane Society is also offering a cat adoption special. Adult cats will be available to adopt for free and kittens will cost $75 to adopt.

For more information about the Humane Society, click here or call 314-951-1542.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved