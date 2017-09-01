Police searching for suspect who fired several shots in Belleville home

Police are currently investigating a home invasion that occurred Thursday night in Belleville, Illinois, where a suspect fired several gunshots.

On Aug. 31, Belleville Police responded to the scene of a call for a home invasion in the 200 block of North 8th Street, The call came around 11:53 p.m.

Police said the suspect in this case confront a male and female victim in the living room of the residence. When the suspect threatened them, the victims told police they fled the home. The suspect then fired shots as they fled.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police said this did not appear to be a random act.

Responding officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victims, which included a 31 year-old female, a 22 year-old man, a 62 year-old woman and a 7 year-old boy.

Police said they are looking for the suspect at-large, who is described as standing 5'8" with a medium build. He is said to have been wearing all black with a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Belleville Police at 618-234-1212, or Crimestoppers 866-371-84.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved