2 officers shot in north St. Louis; suspect at large

Two police officers were shot in north St. Louis early Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Cass Avenue.

Both officers, described as being a man and woman, are in stable condition.

According to the St. Louis Police Department, the suspect is not in custody. A description of the suspect has not been released.

Two officers were shot at 14th and Cass. They are both stable at the hospital. Suspect is at large. More info to come. — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 1, 2017

Officers from the Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Louis City were seen at the shooting scene.

The St. Louis Public School District has placed the following schools on a soft lockdown:

Vashon High

Dunbar Elementary

Innovative Concepts Alternative School

Jefferson Elementary

Gateway Elementary

Gateway Middle

Carr Lane Middle School

During the lockdown, the students are not being let outside. School officials are expecting to dismiss close to their regular time but will add extra supervision from school security.

