Illinois governor grants 7 clemency petitions, denies 87 - KMOV.com

Illinois governor grants 7 clemency petitions, denies 87

Posted: Updated:
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (Credit: AP) Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (Credit: AP)

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has granted seven petitions for clemency and denied 87 others.

His office referred questions on Friday's granted cases to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. A board spokesman didn't immediately return messages.

People whose clemency petitions are granted may go to court to try to have their criminal record expunged. All have undergone a recent criminal background check through an Illinois authorities' data system.

Late last year, Rauner's office announced the Republican governor had eliminated a backlog of thousands of clemency requests he inherited from previous governors.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly