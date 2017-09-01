Chuck Berry tribute planned for LouFest

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Chuck Berry, the Father of Rock N’ Roll, will be honored at LouFest on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Pokey Lafarge, Rashawn Ross, and Valerie June are among the special guests for “Hail! Hail! Chuck Berry!”

“Chuck Berry was a lifelong St. Louisan who spread his unique brand of music to all corners of the globe. It is an honor and a privilege for us to work alongside the Berry family to host this celebration – the first of what will ultimately become an everlasting piece of the festival for years to come,” said Mike Van Hee and Rich Toma, partners with Listen Live Entertainment, the producers of LouFest.

The tribute will take place on the Bud Light Stage at 8 p.m.

