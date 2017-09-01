Man killed, woman injured in South City double shooting

Police at Pennsylvania and Osage following a double shooting Friday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed and a woman was injured in a double shooting in South City overnight.

The man and woman were shot around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Pennsylvania and Osage.

The man died at the hospital after being shot in the head. The woman was shot in the back and reportedly has non-life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

