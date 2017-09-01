2 shot outside Sauget nightclub overnight - KMOV.com

2 shot outside Sauget nightclub overnight

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Oz Nightclub sign (Credit: KMOV) Oz Nightclub sign (Credit: KMOV)

SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two people were shot outside of a Sauget, Illinois nightclub early Friday morning.

Both victims had non-life threatening injuries after being shot outside of Oz Nightclub on Monsanto Avenue around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

A suspect’s gun was found at the scene.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

