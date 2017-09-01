100th St. Louis Greek Fest to start Friday

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is getting ready for Greek Fest. Credit: KMOV

The 100th year of St. Louis Greek Fest at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church kicks off on Friday.

The annual festival attracts thousands of people each year. The festival is held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church near Forest Park.

100 years ago, it started off with humble beginnings.

“The started out as a small little picnic and it morphed into the neighbors smelling kebobs on the grill. There was a demand to do it and it became a larger community builder,” said organizer Carol Kamburis.

The festival includes food, shopping, and Greek dancing.

It all begins Friday at 11:00 a.m. and ends on Labor Day night.

