Local comedian helping Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

A comedian from the St. Louis area is doing her part to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Nikki Glaser has been on Comedy Central and has had her own TV stand up specials.

Wednesday, she performed at the Funny Bone in Maryland Heights and donated the proceeds to help displaced animals from Hurricane Harvey.

“When I do comedy in St. Louis, I’m from here, so all my friends and family show up. It is a lot of pressure because it’s for the animals. I like to do charity shows when I’m in town,” Glaser said.

Wednesday’s show raised $4,000 for animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The previous show Glaser did in St. Louis raised $5,000 for Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

