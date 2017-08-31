West County residents join together for fundraiser helping injured officer

Local community members came together to help an injured police officer. (Credit: KMOV)

MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Local community members came together to help an injured police officer.

Manchester Police Sergeant Sheree Waterhouse was seriously injured in a car crash in May.

Waterhouse was sitting at a stop sign when a construction truck rear ended her.

A fellow Manchester police officer hosted a fundraiser Thursday, raising more than $17,000 to aid in her recovery.

“She would be the first one to hold a fundraiser is something happened to any of us. I want to do what she would do for us,” said Officer Lindsay Lewis.

Sergeant Waterhouse spent two months in the hospital and is now recovering at home.

The money raised will help cover medical expenses.

