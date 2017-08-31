2 St Louis-area Navy pilots share perspective of doing Hurricane Harvey rescues

Lieutenant Tony Arrow and Lieutenant Junior Grade Steven Rosner are rescuing people trapped by floodwaters left behind by Hurricane Harvey. Credit: KMOV

Heavily-involved in the rescues in Texas are two young men from the St. Louis area.

Both are Navy pilots flying over neighborhoods under water. All week, the two Missourians have gotten a perspective above the devastation.

Lieutenant Tony Arrow and Lieutenant Junior Grade Steven Rosner are stationed at Naval Air Station Norfolk in Virginia. Both, since Monday, have been flying all over Texas plucking people out of the water. The sailors admit, after a few days of rescues, they've lost track of time. But, somehow show up right on time.

The aircraft is the MH-6 Sierra. The mission is to save lives.

"It's a very dynamic environment. We are flying low and slow over the neighborhoods," said LTJG Rosner.

LTJG Rosner, from Arnold, and Lt. Arrow, from Troy, rescued eight people in a five-hour period Wednesday.

"Well, I've never seen anything like that before," said LT Arrow.

Trained to be an eye in the sky, the pilots must not forget also to keep their eyes focused on the ground.

"We're kind of looking for a two-hand wave or anything white like a help sign. Anything out of the ordinary" added Lt. Arrow.

The Missourians, assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 7, have gotten a unique perspective.

"It's definitely a wild experience to look around to see water covering an entire area and some neighborhoods where it is obvious there is no way anyone could get in or out with vehicles," added LTJG Rosner.

The sailors, taking on the role of rescuers, are confident holding their hovers.

But, Hurricane Harvey has somewhat caught them off guard.

"You're like, 'oh wow, we pick these people up on the worst day of their lives. It is just great that we can get them to a safe place," added LTJG Rosner.

