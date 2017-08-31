1 dead in accident on WB I-70 in Normandy - KMOV.com

1 dead in accident on WB I-70 in Normandy

One person is dead and another was injured in a crash that occurred on westbound I-70 in Normandy Thursday night.

The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. near I-70 and Bermuda.

Authorities have closed all westbound lanes.

Other details were not immediately known.

