Homicide detectives investigating after man found shot multiple times

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives have been called to West Florissant and Adelaide after a man was shot Thursday night.

Police responded to the call around 9:30 pm where a victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Department’s Homicide Division is investigating the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

