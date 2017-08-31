Homicide detectives investigating after man found shot multiple times

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives have been called to West Florissant and Adelaide after a man was shot Thursday night.

Police responded to the call around 9:30 pm where a victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Department’s Homicide Division is investigating the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.