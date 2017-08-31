Due to Chiefs game, tonight's regular programming is preempted

KMOV will be airing the Kansas City Chiefs / Tennessee Titans preseason game tonight at 7:30 pm as part of our relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs.

We will be preempting new episodes of Big Brother and Zoo. Here’s the information for the make good times of the preempted shows:

Tonight’s episode of Big Brother will air late night Friday, September 1 (Saturday morning, 9/2) at 12:37 am.

Tonight’s episode of Zoo will air overnight Friday, September 1 (Saturday morning, 9/2) at 1:37 am.

The episodes may also be viewed on cbs.com and OnDemand platforms as early as Friday morning, September 1.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved