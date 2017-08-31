A Hollywood film is shooting in Edwardsville

Hollywood cameras are in Edwardsville this week to shoot scenes for an upcoming film.

Production of the movie, "The Empty Man" starring James Badge Dale, is taking place Thursday night around the Madison County Courthouse.

"They selected a doorway they saw on Google," says Kurt Prezler, Madison County Board President.

Prezler says the production is paying the county a couple thousand dollars to film.

Some local residents have also been selected to be extras in the movie.

"I had some folks texted me this morning and said let me know how to get on this movie," said Kim Goodner, owner of the Artisan Bakery.

