Plans for home designed for Rock Hill officer wounded in line of duty unveiled

This is the design of a home being built for Officer Matt Crosby. Credit: KMOV

A specialty home for an officer who was paralyzed in the line of duty is closer to becoming a reality.

The plans for a new home with special modifications were unveiled at Rock Hill Library for Officer Matt Crosby Thursday.

Crosby was left paralyzed in 2010 when he was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Crosby said he was overwhelmed by the house.

“It’s the house I would build if I won the lottery, to me it's beautiful. I can’t wait to live in,” said Crosby.

The architectural firm Schaub and Srote is donating services for the design and management of the project.

Local residents and business are raising the money to pay for the home.

