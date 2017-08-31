Woman provides normalcy to husband's deployment in Texas for hurricane relief

Her husband has been in the state of Texas for nearly a week. She doesn't know when he will be back.

Jennifer Wilcox's husband, Maplewood Firefighter Matthew Wilcox, left for Texas days ago with the Missouri Task Force 1, which is one of America's 28 urban search-and-rescue teams. The urban search-and-rescue teams respond to both local and national disasters. The team will supplement local emergency response when it is in need of reinforcements.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey's land hit, the task force team is putting in 10-to-12 hour days. Sleep is not something the team gets much of while down in Texas.

Still, Wilcox manages to speak with her husband on the phone a few times a day. With updates on their daughters, she tries to provide normalcy to Matthew's day when it can be anything but normal.

