1 suspect shot during officer-involved shooting in JeffVanderLou neighborhood

Sky-Zoom 4 captures the scene of the officer-involved shooting on Aug. 31. (KMOV)

Sky-Zoom 4 captures the officer involved in the shooting on Aug. 31. (KMOV)

Sky-Zoom 4 captures the scene of the officer-involved shooting on Aug. 31. (KMOV)

A police officer was involved in a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 3800 block of Maffitt, in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood in St. Louis, Missouri.

Police said one suspect has been shot. No officers were shot during the shooting.

At this time, there is no information on how the shooting occurred.

The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

#BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting in the 3800 block of Maffitt, in North city. Police say one suspect shot. No officers shot. @KMOV — Courtney Bryant (@CourtneyDBryant) August 31, 2017

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved