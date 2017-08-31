Firefighters arrive at house fire, told they can't fight it

Firefighters fighting a fire at this home were ordered to stand down. Credit: KMOV

BALTIMORE (KMOV.com) - Firefighters in Baltimore were given orders to stand down when they arrived on the scene of a recent house fire.

Sean Book, who lives near the home that caught on fire, shot video of the fire. The first fire truck pulled up to the scene, but the order to stand down was then given.

“The firefighter actually went into the building before they gave him the order to stand down. He still went inside to do something,” said Book.

It turns out that truck was already in the neighborhood when the call came out, but other trucks were on the way and did not arrive for a few minutes.

The Baltimore Fire Department has reportedly changed its policy so this type of incident would not happen again.

