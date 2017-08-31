Water main break closes portion of SB Lindbergh in Hazelwood - KMOV.com

Water main break closes portion of SB Lindbergh in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A water main break has closed all southbound lanes of Lindbergh in part of north St. Louis County.

Southbound traffic is closed between Fee Fee Hills and McDonnell.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

It is not known when the lanes will re-open.

