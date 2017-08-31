Dinosaur-clad protesters gather on Capitol lawn

WASHINGTON D.C. (KMOV.com) -- Quiet, all of you! We’re approaching the Tyrannosaur paddock.

Washington D.C. was overrun by dinosaurs Wednesday, when a group of protesters dressed as T-Rexes gathered to protest President Trump’s proposed budget cuts to national service programs such as AmeriCorps.

The video is even better than the pic. The dinosaurs are coming to get you! pic.twitter.com/brOFGp3aPK — Deirdre Shesgreen (@dshesgreen) August 30, 2017

About 100 people dressed in costumes wobbled across the Capitol lawn while roaring and yelling in protest, a commitment of character to their slogan: “Stop national service extinction.”

The White House contends national service programs should be funded by the private sector and non-profits, but protesters point to the efforts of such groups in the wake of Hurricane Harvey as examples of why such organizations are so vital.

Congress will ultimately make the decision on federal funding for the upcoming year.

In the meantime, the dinosaurs are committed to keeping up their protest efforts.

Hang onto your butts.