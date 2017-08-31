Dinosaur-clad protesters gather on Capitol lawn

Over 100,000 cans of water will soon be arriving in Texas for victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.
In Texas, the official death toll surpassed 39 on Thursday and was expected to climb as authorities investigated several other deaths to determine whether they were storm-related.
