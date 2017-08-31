SLU Hospital expanding with $550 million project

Saint Louis University Hospital will be adding on a new academic medical facility, complete with expansions to multiple departments and patient parking.

The entire project will cost $500 million and the new facility will be on 15 acres next to the currently building off Grand Boulevard.

SSM officials and city leaders broke ground on the project Thursday, with ceremonial shovels.

The project will have expansions to the level one trauma center and the emergency department. It will also possess expanded patient parking, complete with special green spaces.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved