Cards DFA Siegrist, recall RHP John Gant from Memphis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals added and subtracted Thursday, recalling right handed pitcher John Gant from Memphis and designating Kevin Siegrist for assignment.

Siegrist had been on the disabled list since early August with forearm tendinitis, his second trip to the disabled list since June. He previously was shut down with a cervical spine strain.

The lefty reliever struggled mightily in 2017, posting an ERA just shy of 5.0 in just 39 appearances. His peripheral numbers were the worst of his career and his health struggles kept him from being the factor the Cardinals hopped for in late innings. It's of note that the lefty's health issues have persisted since his NL-leading 81 appearances in 2015, his best year.

Gant, who was acquired as part of the Jaime Garcia trade with Atlanta, had an eye-opening spring and appeared on the cusp of breaking camp with the team. However a groin strain clipped his work in Jupiter short and limited him to just one appearance in the majors this season.

However in Memphis, he has made 18 starts with a 3.83 ERA. He’s struck out 99 (10th in Pacific Coast League) while walking 25. He is part of what is sure to be a cavalcade of young arms Cardinal fans will see in September, as the team has cleared a space in the rotation by dealing Mike Leake and will continue to need bullpen help when rosters expand.