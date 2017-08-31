IDOT hiring full-time, on-call seasonal workers for winter

The Illinois Department of Transportation is looking to fill temporary jobs as they prepare for the oncoming winter.

While we are still in the final day of August, IDOT is getting a head start on the winter months and is setting the application deadline on Sept.13. The department is urging the public, especially veterans, to apply.

IDOT plans to hire both full-time and on-call workers. The "snowbird" program will respond to weather situations and assist with snow-and-ice control, working emergency situations.

Applicants must have a valid commercial driver's license and submit to a criminal background check. The jobs will be based on availability, related experience, and qualifications.

For more information on the available positions and details regarding pay and potential benefits, please visit the IDOT website.

