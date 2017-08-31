List of places taking donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

Several places across the St. Louis region are taking donations, monetary or otherwise, for victims affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Parkway School District said all four Parkway High Schools will be hosting football games this Friday, and will be taking donations at all four locations. The district said donated supplies will be delivered immediately following the end of the games, and monetary donations will be sent to the Red Cross.

For a list of supplies you can donate, check the Parkway Schools website here.

Iron Orchid gym in Maryville, Illinois said they will be sending a truck of donations to Texas on Sept. 9. They ask anyone wishing to drop off donations or supplies do so at any one of their locations no later than Sept. 8 at 12:00 p.m. Iron Orchid said they are looking for school supplies, clothing for infants, children, and adults, and nonperishable food items.

For a complete list of items the gym is accepting, please visit their Facebook page.

Tiger Docks in O'Fallon, Missouri is sending one of their trailers to Lake, Houston, and will leave at 4:00 a.m. on Sept. 1. Tiger Docks said donated items should be dropped off at their warehouse by 8:00 p.m. tonight, Aug. 31. The docking company said they are looking for cleaning supplies, clothes, and infant/baby formula.

For a complete list of items Tiger Docks is accepting, please visit their Facebook page.

The Madison (Illinois) Fire Department is sending a crew and a load of goods to Texas. The department said they are looking for donated items such as cases of water an Gatorade, toiletries, and nonperishable food items. If you wish to donate clothing, please contact them before hand at (618) 876-4300.

The department wants to make the public know there are several locations where donations can be dropped off. For a complete list of addresses, please visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved