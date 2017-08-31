Urban Chestnut, Purina join forces to help shelter pets find homes

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local brewery is joining forces with Purina to help shelter pets find forever homes.

For every specially marked eight-pack of Urban Chestnut Brewing Company’s newest beer Urban Underdog American Lager that is sold from Sept. 1 through Oct. 21, Purina will donate $3 to the Petfinder Foundation. The donations will go to help offset adoption fees at area shelters.

“Urban Chestnut shares our passion for pet-related causes, as well as our sincere belief that pets and people are better together,” said Libby Davidson from the Purina Pet Welfare Team. “By working together, we’re giving fellow pet lovers two ways to help local shelter pets – buy beer and consider adding a four-legged family member to your home.”

Purina and Urban Chestnut collaborated to design special “Consider a Shelter Pet” packaging for the new beer.

Purina plans to donate up to $50,000 throughout the course of the campaign based on beer sales.

