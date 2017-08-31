Man found shot dead in north St. Louis - KMOV.com

Man found shot dead in north St. Louis

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead in north St. Louis Thursday morning.

According to police, the unidentified man was found with a fatal gunshot wound around 8:30 a.m. at Emma and Mimika.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

