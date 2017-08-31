Cahokia man killed after being 'Catfished' by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, police say

CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man was shot dead after he arranged to meet up with what he believed to be two women for a sexual encounter in Cahokia.

Diondre Shanklin, 24, was found dead on St. Ambrose Drive just before midnight on July 14. After the shooting, the Major Case Squad put in over 1,000 man hours and arrested a suspect, Christopher Nettles, within three days.

According to newly-released court documents, Shanklin was killed after being “Catfished” by Nettles, 23. The documents state that Nettles was posing as “Jessica Wells” on Facebook and was exchanging nude photos and messages with Shanklin. Following the online exchanges, “Wells” promised Shanklin sex with her and another woman if they met up at a bus stop near the St. John Subdivision, where “Wells” said she lived and where Shanklin was later found dead.

Court documents state the email address associated with the fake page belonged to Nettles. The photos of “Wells” on the Facebook page could be found by doing a Google Image search for “cute black girls with swag,” according to officials.

The Belleville News Democrat reports that police believe Nettles created the page because Shanklin was dating his ex-girlfriend.

Nettles reportedly admitted to police he shot Shanklin in self-defense.

Nettles has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently at the St. Clair County Jail. His bail has been set at $750,000.

