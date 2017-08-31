Local teacher on administrative leave after allegedly duct taping student to chair

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 7th-grade teacher is on administrative leave after a student was allegedly duct taped to a chair.

A spokesperson for the Riverview Gardens School District told News 4 they are investigating the claims that the Central Middle School girl was duct taped to a chair as a form of punishment.

The identity of the male teacher has not been disclosed.

School district officials said they police are currently not involved in the investigation.

No other details regarding the alleged incident have been released.

