St. Charles Ambulance District rolls out new safety-conscious design

ST. CHARLES CO. (KMOV.com) -- You may have noticed a new look on an ambulance driving in St. Charles County.

A new safety-conscious design has been rolled out to help drivers.

“This new reflective wrapping does make it much more visible to drivers in low light conditions, which really was the goal,” said Kyle Gaines, St. Charles County Ambulance District (SCCAD) Director of community relations. “Another finding of the FEMA study was that the reflectivity must be low on the vehicle so cars that are lower to the ground that aren’t ambulances, their headlights hit and they’re able to see it.”

According to EMS.gov, every year there are 4,500 traffic crashes involving ambulances a year in the United States. Thirty-three of those crashes are deadly.

Gaines said each wrap is about $4,900 to do, but it is worth it.

“We felt it was an important investment to make,” said Gaines. “To improve the safety not only for our patients and our crews but for our community as a whole, we felt it was a sound investment to make.

Gaines said there are 33 ambulances on its fleet. Over the next several years they expect every ambulance vehicle to wrap in the new reflective layering.

