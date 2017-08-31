Paramedics perform CPR on adult following North County crash

Emergency crews at West Florissant and Ferguson following a Thursday morning crash (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. (KMOV.com) – An adult was taken to the hospital following an early morning crash in north St. Louis County Thursday.

The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. in the area of West Florissant and Ferguson.

Skyzoom4 was over the crash scene and saw paramedics performing CPR and loading a man into an ambulance. The condition of that person has not been released.

According to police, a child was also in the car at the time of the crash. It is unknown if the child was injured.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved