St. Charles Co. animal rescue desperately searching for new home

Time is running out for an animal rescue group in St. Charles County that needs to move dozens of dogs and farm animals by the end of September. The problem is they can’t afford to buy a new place yet and are asking for help.

Right now, the nonprofit “No Time to Spare Animal Rescue and Sanctuary” calls a 21-acre plot in Foristell home.

“It’s my passion. It’s what I’ve always done. It’s what I love. I have to be their voice,” said Carol Mosele, the founder.

She has leased the land for the past six years.

“We have about 40 dogs here, seven horses, a cow, a donkey, two pot belly pigs, chickens, ducks, and some cats,” said Mosele.

Mosele and her crew of volunteers come in to help when there is a case of hoarding or neglect, serving St. Charles County, Warren County, and Lincoln County.

“We recently did a hoarder case where we brought back 42 beagles that then gave birth to another 24 in the next two days,” said Mosele.

But, now the group is asking for a helping hand for itself. It has to find and fund a new home. Mosele had hoped to one day buy the land but a subdivision is being built next to the property and she said the value has skyrocketed so much that the group cannot afford it. She said they were working with the land owners and thought they had plenty of time to move but then the septic system failed. Mosele said now they have to be out by September 30.

“I was devastated. I didn’t know what to think. Fear. I think I was paralyzed the first day. Completely paralyzed with fear,” said Mosele. “These animals are my life. Myself, we can go anywhere. We can’t take these animals anywhere,” said Mosele.

She has her eye on another property but the hurdle now is raising enough money to buy it. The group set up a YouCaring campaign this week, trying to raise $20,000 for a down payment.

One thing that could help the move is finding forever homes for more of the animals. But, just because they are in a hurry, Mosele said they will not compromise standards for adoptions.

“Unfortunately, everyone is reaching out for the farm animals. No one is reaching out about the dogs,” said Mosele. “We won’t be giving away animals to anyone. We have lowered some adoption fees,” she said.

Anyone interesting in adopting can apply online.

