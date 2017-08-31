Police step up traffic enforcement over Labor Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Police across the state say they'll be out in force this Labor Day weekend, and they're urging motorists not to drink and drive.

Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation and nearly 200 local law enforcement agencies are participating in a "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. They're conducting roadside safety checks and impaired-driving patrols.

Last year, 23 people died in motor vehicle crashes in Illinois over the holiday weekend. It was the deadliest Labor Day weekend in five years.

Police say anyone who's out drinking should plan ahead and designate a sober driver.

They're also asking people to buckle up, and say anyone who sees a driver who may be impaired should promptly report it by calling 911.

