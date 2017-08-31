Task force leaves St. Louis area to help rescue Hurricane Harvey victims

A few dozen first responders, from right here in Missouri are going to stand shoulder to shoulder in waist-deep water with others giving their all to help save lives. The task force en route to Texas now are not just any first responders.



Man after man.

"Getting the call? It's a fulfilling thing for most," said Metro West Fire Protection District Assistant Chief John Bradly.

Pack after pack.

"We all serve locally anyway. So, it is a natural thing," added Asst. Chief Bradley.

All making the way to College Station, Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"Our prayers out to the folks in Texas because it is a big disaster," added Asst. Chief Bradley.

Bradley is making sure some of his emergency crews have the necessary items to help Texans in need.

His team, along with others from the Central County Fire & EMS, joined forces to create the St. Louis Metro Task Force One.

"We do confined space rescues, any time there is flash flooding we send units out to make rescues from vehicles or of people stranded at their residences," said Task Force One Leader John Hollrah.

Twenty-eight first responders from the St. Louis area will make up the task force in Texas. Each will work with four boats.

"From watching, what's going on down there, we will probably be rescuing people out of their houses from the high-water event," added Leader Hollrah.

Each member of the task force has special certification.

"Over the years, we have had multiple trainings of different operations in the water. It takes a special to swim and rescue somebody as well as operate these boats in the fast-moving water," added Hollrah.

The St. Louis Convoy is expected to drive 15-16 hours before using their training to help thousands of Texans.

