2 St. Louis-area Navy pilots helping to save lives in areas hit by Hurricane Harvey

Navy helicopter pilots Steve Rosner and Tony Arrow have been helping rescue victims of Hurricane Harvey. Credit: KMOV

HOUSTON (KMOV.com) - Two Navy pilots from St. Louis are helping in the rescue effort in Texas.

Steve Rosner and Tony Arrow have been flying above the flooding in Houston that has resulted from Hurricane Harvey, lifting people to safety.

Hey @KMOV, flying w/2 Navy Helicopter pilots originally from St Louis rescuing folks in #Harvey's wake: Steve Rosner & Tony Arrow! pic.twitter.com/xL7XMtd3Xq — Omar Villafranca (@OmarVillafranca) August 30, 2017

CBS News reporter Omar Villafranca got a chance to ride along with them during rescue missions.

Emergency officials say nearly 10,000 people have been rescued since the storm first hit.

