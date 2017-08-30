Video shows car come out of woods as POTUS motorcade drives by

A car drove out of some woods and in the direction of the presidential motorcade in Springfield, Mo. Credit Clayte Heffner.

A video recorded by a witness shows a car suddenly coming out of the woods as President Trump’s motorcade drove by in Springfield.

As the motorcade was passing by, a white car came out of a nearby wooded area, went down a ditch and then came to rest on the side of a road.

A witness who recorded the video said the car was swarmed by the Secret Service and police. He also said that two people inside the car were taken away.

News 4 is working to get more answers from authorities on if there was any intent by the people inside the car.

