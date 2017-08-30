Ride share drivers say things haven't gone smoothly at Lambert Airport

CHESTERFIELD (KMOV.com) - It's been one week since Uber and Lyft drivers have officially been able to pick up passengers at St. Louis Lambert Airport, but ride share drivers say things have not gone smoothly.

On Wednesday afternoon the staging lot for ride share drivers was packed. Erin Pennington, who drives for Uber and Lyft says she is 24 in the queue.

“It’s overflowing,” Pennington says of the unmarked lot near Lot C.

There are only 19 legally assigned parking spots in the lot designated for the drivers.

“We can only be in the electronic queue for passenger pick up if we are in this designated space, this postage-size space,” she said.

Pennington contacted News4 because she said in the week since the permit started allowing ride share drivers to pick up passengers, they’ve faced several issues. She said different airport police officers are applying different rules, but that some have threatened citations if the drivers don’t stay in the assigned spots.

“Officers will arrive, lights, sirens, and megaphones and drive people off the lot and every time we leave the lot we leave the queue to provide rides.”

Airport spokesperson Jeff Lea says the are aware of concerns from drivers and are working with Uber and Lyft representatives to discuss the issues identified during the first week of operations.

“This is more than growing pains,” said Pennington.

Down the road from the ride share lot is the staging area for the taxi cabs. There is much more room plus bathrooms and tables. Lea says the cab companies pay more for their permit for that lot.

A spokesperson for Uber also said they are actively working with airport officials on a solution that will best serve both drivers and riders at the Lambert Airport.

