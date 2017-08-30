3 charged in connection with robbery of 88-year-old woman at Dierbergs

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged three suspects in connection with a purse-snatching robbery that sent an 88-year-old woman to the hospital. (Credit: Florissant Police Department)

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged three suspects in connection with a purse-snatching robbery that sent an 88-year-old woman to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Michael Fuller is accused of being the third passenger in the vehicle during the robbery that occurred on the lot of Dierbergs in Florissant.

Florissant Police said the woman was seriously injured and had to undergo 12 hours of surgery.

Michael Fuller, Christina Reed, and Montrel Fuller are facing first-degree robbery charges.

Police describe Michael Fuller as the front seat passenger and the suspect who held the victim’s purse and cashed the victim’s lottery tickets.

Michael Fuller is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

