St. Louis man shoots armed burglar caught in the act

An armed burglar is in serious, but stable, condition after being shot by the man he was stealing from.

"The alarm company called me about 10:20 pm saying my alarm was going off," said Willie Thornton.

Thornton said he was out when he received word something triggered the alarm at his Wells-Goodfellow home Tuesday night.

So, he hopped in his car and rushed back to see for himself.

"I jumped out the car, walked up to the front door, and I hear somebody jumping out of the window," said Thornton.

An armed burglar caught in the act.

Thornton told News 4 he saw the man's gun and grabbed his own, shooting the suspect as another thief ran away.

"I was just trying to make sure he didn't shoot me first," said Thornton.

Officers and medics arrived minutes later to take the wounded burglar to the hospital.

"(Police) put me in handcuffs," said Thornton. "I was in the car like I was the bad person."

Thornton said an Apple Macbook, Sony PlayStation 4 and brand name clothing are on the long list of stolen items.

"I'm going to try and put some cameras up," said Thornton. "Hopefully that'll work, also get a different alarm, I don't know."

