Missouri state rep posts hope that Confederate monument vandal is hanged

Some are calling for Mo. State Rep. Warren Love to resign over this Facebook post. Credit: KMOV

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP and KMOV.com) - A Missouri lawmaker says in a Facebook post that he hopes whoever placed paint on a Confederate monument in Springfield is found and hanged.

Osceola Republican Rep. Warren Love said in a Facebook post Wednesday that he hopes whoever vandalized the monument is "hung from a tall tree with a long rope."

He later told The Associated Press that he didn't really mean that and says he thinks it's terrible when someone vandalizes an object of remembrance. Love apologized in a later post he provided to AP.

The vandalism was discovered at the Springfield National Cemetery on Wednesday, at a time when heightened security surrounded President Donald Trump's visit to Springfield.

Missouri Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Webber is calling on Love to resign.

Love's post is no longer up, although the lawmaker told AP he did not take it down.

He later sent News 4 the following statement:

It appears that several people have interpreted a post I made about a penalty for vandalizing an object of remembrance in a National Veterans Cemetery to be rather harsh and inciting violence. I did not mean it that way and was only using an old Cowboy Statement that is a western custom of a penalty for thieves that steal cattle and horses. To all who this post offended I am very sorry. However, I do believe it is very serious when a cemetery or object of remembrance is desecrated or vandalized, and the penalty needs to be increased from a misdemeanor to a felony

Love said he has no plans to resign.

