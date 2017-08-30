Feds want Creve Coeur Park ice rink project halted

Only one day after the St. Louis County Council voted to hit the pause button on a project to build an ice rink in Creve Coeur Park, the federal government said it would like to see the projected halted too. It also said the rink does not appear to fit the criteria for being built at the park.

A 4-rink, $60 million ice facility is planned for Creve Coeur Park that would also be a practice facility for the Blues. Tuesday night, many people for and against the project spoke at a St. Louis County Council meeting. At that same meeting, the council voted to halt the project till it could take another look at the project.

The rink requires a waiver from the National Park Service because Federal Land and Water Funds were used to build portions of the park, which requires the land be used for outdoor use only.

Critics say the developers jumped the gun by grading the land. But in a meeting on Wednesday, the developers said such grading was done for storm water only, adding the work was approved by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources on behalf of the National Park Service.

Wednesday, the National Park Service sent a letter to the Department of Natural Resources saying, based on the information it has, it doesn't think the ice rink qualifies to be built at the park. And the agency said any construction work should be stopped.

The developers have also argued the facility would meet National Park Service requirements because it would enhance outdoor activities at the park.

