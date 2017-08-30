Imagine a Better St. Louis: A facelift for Tower Grove Park

A plan is being unveiled to make improvements to Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis.

The park is one of only seven National Historic Landmark Parks in the Country and has been around since 1876.

Months ago, the group that runs the public-private partnership that runs Tower Grove Park held meetings asking people how the park could be improved without losing its charm.

The plan calls for expanding paths for better access from the Piper Palm House to the popular photo spot around the ponds and ruins.

Under the plan, the tennis courts would also be revamped along with an expanding farmer’s market. Neighbors said they also love the plan to improve the playgrounds and water fountains.

The plan also calls for upgraded restrooms.

The public has until September 7 to comment on the proposed improvements.

