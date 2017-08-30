Gov. Rauner touts school funding deal while in Breese

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner made a school funding victory stop in Breese on Wednesday.

"We are signing historic legislation, a new law that changes the way school's are funded," Rauner told students at Mater Dei High School.

The new deal, which Rauner says he will sign on Thursday, ends months of deadlock that had delayed school funding payments in the state. It also ended a long standing formula that seemed to short change poorer school districts, especially in southern Illinois.

"We believe we will see close to $1.4 million of new money," says Matt Klosterman, Superintendent of Belleville District 118.

The deal also creates tax credits for donations to a private school scholarship fund in Illinois, which is designed to allow low-income families the option of private schools.

"It's not about helping wealthy people," Rauner says. "It creates an opportunity for us to help low-income families with choice."

