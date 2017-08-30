People stock up a trailer to send to hurricane victims in Texas

People in New Baden, Illinois are helping victims from Hurricane Harvey. Credit: KMOV

People throughout the day have been dropping off items at a truck in New Baden, Illinois that will be sent to the Houston area.

The event called “Stock Trailer” involves people loading a trailer with supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. It is being held at the New Baden Market Center-IDA on Highway 161.

Workers say they have gotten a little bit of everything from new clothes, water, toothpaste and other items needed for everyday life.

The group is also accepting cash donations, which they say they will use to buy more items to fill the trailer with.

Workers and the trailer will be accepting donations until 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved