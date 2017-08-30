Shooting outside Berkeley liquor store - KMOV.com

Shooting outside Berkeley liquor store

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a shooting outside of a liquor store in Berkeley.

The shooting happened in the 8300 block of Airport Road, near the Liquor Doctor store.

There is a heavy police presence on the scene. No more information was made immediately available.

