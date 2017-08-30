Police: Man shoots St. Louis home invasion suspect

A man who allegedly broke into a St. Louis home is in stable condition after being shot by the homeowner.

The incident happened in the 5800 block of Kennerly Avenue, which is in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. According to police, the homeowner got a call from his home alarm company that his house was being broken into. When he arrived home, the victim saw two suspects exiting one of the house's windows.

The victim then fired shots at the suspects, hitting the first suspect in the arm. That suspect, described as a 20-year-old black male who was armed at the time, was taken to a local hospital.

The second victim, said to be a 25 to 27-year-old black male with a light complexion and a white t-shirt, was not shot and is still at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

