Driver charged in 2016 accident that killed two teenagers

Charges have been filed in connection to a November 2016 accident that killed two teenage boys.

Prosecutors have charged 17-year-old Joneisse Redmond of St. Louis with two counts of first degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of second degree assault.

On November 4, Redmond was driving in a reckless manner in the 2500 block of Shannon Avenue. She said she "was gonna at least try to hit 120" going around the curb. While doing so, her car hit a tree, killing two passengers in her car and seriously injuring two others. Redmond was driving without a license at the time of the crash.

The victims who died were later identified as 16-year-old Theodore Barnett III of St. Louis and 15-year-old Michael Leachman of Jennings.

Redmond is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved