Driver charged in 2016 accident that killed two teenagers

Joniesse Redmond (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department) Joniesse Redmond (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department)
Charges have been filed in connection to a November 2016 accident that killed two teenage boys. 

Prosecutors have charged 17-year-old Joneisse Redmond of St. Louis with two counts of first degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of second degree assault. 

On November 4, Redmond was driving in a reckless manner in the 2500 block of Shannon Avenue. She said she "was gonna at least try to hit 120" going around the curb. While doing so, her car hit a tree, killing two passengers in her car and seriously injuring two others. Redmond was driving without a license at the time of the crash.

The victims who died were later identified as 16-year-old Theodore Barnett III of St. Louis and 15-year-old Michael Leachman of Jennings. 

Redmond is currently being held on a $50,000 bond. 

