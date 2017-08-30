Grant's Farm to stay in the Busch family

After two years of discussion, the ownership fate of Grant's Farm has been decided.

On Wednesday, William K. "Billy" Busch announced that Grant's Farm and the Busch family home will remain under Busch ownership.

In late 2015, the St. Louis Zoo offered to buy Grant's Farm from the Busch Family Real Estate Trust and use the site for things like animal research and breeding endangered species.

"I am pleased that I could convince my siblings of the importance of keeping Grant's Farm and our family home preserved and under Busch ownership," said Billy Busch. "Moving forward, I have the option to buy-in with my siblings, and this is something my wife, Christi, our seven children and I are discussing."

Billy Busch is the president and CEO of the William K. Busch Brewing Co., which brews Kraftig Lager and Kraftig Light. Busch says he remains committed to "expanding our beer portfolio" with this decision.

