Police searching for suspects in Valley Park car break-ins

Police are searching for two people suspected of breaking into cars on three separate occasions in West County.

According to St. Louis County police, the break-ins happened on July 24, August 20 and August 26 at "Paw Park" at 1 Arnold Park Drive in Valley Park. Each time, the thieves reportedly stole credit cards and used them to make purchases at area Target stores, twice in Kirkwood and once in Fenton.

The first suspect is described as a black female in her mid 20's, standing about 5'5" with a thin build and black hair. The second suspect is described as a black male in his mid 20's, standing about 5'10" with a thin build and twisted black and brown hair.

The suspects were seen leaving in a white 4-door car, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze. Police have also posted surveillance video of the suspects on YouTube.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

